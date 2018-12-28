KQ2 Forecast: A very cold night on the way

Temperatures on Friday were nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday and this cold air will settle in to start the weekend. Overnight, clouds will decrease and temperatures will be very cold. Expect lows to be in the lower teens.

For Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny but still very cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Sunday, warmer temperatures return with highs in the mid 40s under sunny skies. A weak disturbance could bring some light rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

As we bid farewell to 2018 on Monday, expect near average temperatures with highs in the upper 30s. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. We'll remain sunny and cold heading into Wednesday before we warm up a bit as we wrap up the first week of 2019.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android