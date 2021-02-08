KQ2 Forecast: A very cold start to the week

Today will be a cold and cloudy day with temperatures staying in the single digits for most of the day. Wind chills will remain below zero for much of the day as well. Today we have another chance for light snow, mainly through the late morning into the afternoon. Accumulations will be minor but some areas could see a dusting up to an inch. Conditions will stay cold and cloudy on Tuesday.

Several more chances for light snow will develop Wednesday through Friday as temperatures stay well below average. Conditions look to dry out by the weekend but the arctic air will remain with highs barely reaching double digits.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android