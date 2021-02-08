Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A very cold start to the week

Today will be a cold and cloudy day with temperatures staying in the single digits for most of the day. Wind chills will remain below zero for much of the day as well. Today we have another chance for light snow, mainly through the late morning into the afternoon.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 7:16 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today will be a cold and cloudy day with temperatures staying in the single digits for most of the day. Wind chills will remain below zero for much of the day as well. Today we have another chance for light snow, mainly through the late morning into the afternoon. Accumulations will be minor but some areas could see a dusting up to an inch. Conditions will stay cold and cloudy on Tuesday.

Several more chances for light snow will develop Wednesday through Friday as temperatures stay well below average. Conditions look to dry out by the weekend but the arctic air will remain with highs barely reaching double digits.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -7°
Clarinda
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -17°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -7°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -8°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Bitterly cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 15 below expected Sunday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Sunday mid morning. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Sunday morning and Monday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
