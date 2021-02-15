KQ2 Forecast: A very cold start to the week

** Wind Chill Warning in effect through noon on Tuesday**

Very cold conditions are set to continue today with temperatures likely not making it above zero for most areas. Wind chills will be dangerously cold today ranging from -15 to -30. Most of today will end up being dry but we could see a few areas of flurries and light snow this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain very cold on Tuesday, however most areas will make it into the single digits for highs. Double digits arrive by Wednesday with another slight chance for snow. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm through the end of the week with temperatures finally above freezing by the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android