KQ2 Forecast: A very windy Thursday ahead

** Wind Advisory in effect through 6 PM Friday**

** Blizzard Warning in effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM Friday for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, and Andrew counties in Missouri**

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 AM Friday through 6 PM Friday for Doniphan, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties**

A cold front pushed through the area early this morning bringing scattered light rain showers throughout the area. Light rain showers will be possible throughout the rest of the morning as cloudy skies continue. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with high in the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow light to moderate snow will be possible as temperatures continue to cool. It will be very breezy tomorrow, so blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. Most areas will see around 1-2 inches but extreme northwest Missouri could see isolated areas with up to 3 inches. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s through the rest of the week into the weekend. Conditions will begin to dry out Friday afternoon and dry conditions will continue through the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android