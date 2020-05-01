KQ2 Forecast: A warm Friday ahead

Warm and sunny conditions will continue today as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today will be a little breezy with winds coming out of the south. Warm condition remain on Saturday as highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with a calmer wind.
The next chance of rain will move in late Saturday night into Sunday but looks to exit the area later Sunday morning giving way to some sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 60s and lower 70s as we move towards next week.
