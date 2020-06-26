KQ2 Forecast: A warm Friday ahead

Warm temperatures continue today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Today we will stay mostly dry for the most of the daytime hours with the chance for rain and thunderstorms increasing in the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
Off and on t-storm and rain chances will continue through the weekend as temperatures top out above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
