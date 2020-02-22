Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm Sunday ahead with evening rain chances

After a warm and mostly sunny day today, temperatures will continue to warm into tomorrow as we reach the mid to upper 50s for a high. More cloud cover will move in throughout the day Sunday as a chance for rain makes its way into our area.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 10:31 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


After a warm and mostly sunny day today, temperatures will continue to warm into tomorrow as we reach the mid to upper 50s for a high. More cloud cover will move in throughout the day Sunday as a chance for rain makes its way into our area. Rain chances will increase in the evening Sunday with the majority of the rain fall occurring in the over night hours.

Rain will continue through Monday morning with the possibility for some snowflakes mixing in as well. Temperatures will begin to cool off on Monday back into the 40s and will continue to cool throughout the first half of the work week.

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
