KQ2 Forecast: A warm Sunday ahead with evening rain chances

After a warm and mostly sunny day today, temperatures will continue to warm into tomorrow as we reach the mid to upper 50s for a high. More cloud cover will move in throughout the day Sunday as a chance for rain makes its way into our area. Rain chances will increase in the evening Sunday with the majority of the rain fall occurring in the over night hours.
Rain will continue through Monday morning with the possibility for some snowflakes mixing in as well. Temperatures will begin to cool off on Monday back into the 40s and will continue to cool throughout the first half of the work week.
