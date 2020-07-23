Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm Thursday ahead

Hot and humid conditions will continue today as temperatures warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today we will have a mixture of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Heat will continue to build into the weekend as highs top out in the low 90s. The heat index will make it feel closer to the upper 90s to triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase early next week.

Wednesday had a very foggy start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, but everyone ended the day with mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity will begin to ramp-up Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.
