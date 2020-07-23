KQ2 Forecast: A warm Thursday ahead

Hot and humid conditions will continue today as temperatures warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today we will have a mixture of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower.

Heat will continue to build into the weekend as highs top out in the low 90s. The heat index will make it feel closer to the upper 90s to triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase early next week.

