KQ2 Forecast: A warm Thursday ahead

After an active weather night, things have calmed down and will remain calm for most of today. Today we could see some scattered rain showers across the area with a better chance for some thunderstorms later tonight as temperatures remain on the warm side.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday morning and Friday evening before things clear out for the weekend. Above average temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will continue into the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android