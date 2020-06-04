Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm Thursday ahead

After an active weather night, things have calmed down and will remain calm for most of today. Today we could see some scattered rain showers across the area with a better chance for some thunderstorms later tonight as temperatures remain on the warm side.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

 

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday morning and Friday evening before things clear out for the weekend.  Above average temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will continue into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.
