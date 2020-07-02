Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm Thursday ahead

Warm conditions are set to continue today with highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index this afternoon will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Conditions will remain mostly dry throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a pop up shower Friday and Saturday but most will remain dry.

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
