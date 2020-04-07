Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm Tuesday ahead

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue this morning but should start to break up this afternoon giving us lots of sunshine for the second half of the day. Today temperatures will soar well above average into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday but a cold front will cool things down for the second half of the week. Sunny and clear condition will remain for the end of the work but temperatures will cool to slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
A cloudy and misty Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Clouds look to linger into Tuesday before finally clearing Tuesday afternoon.
