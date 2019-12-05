KQ2 Forecast: A warm and cloudy Thursday ahead



Above average conditions will continue for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50's. A cold front will then move through causing temperatures to drop closer to average on Friday with highs in the 40's.

Temperatures will be back in the 50's for highs this weekend, but another cold front will push tempeatures back into the mid to lower 30's for highs next week.

