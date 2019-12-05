Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and cloudy Thursday ahead

Above average conditions will continue for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50's. A cold front will then move through causing temperatures to drop closer to average on Friday with highs in the 40's.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures will be back in the 50's for highs this weekend, but another cold front will push tempeatures back into the mid to lower 30's for highs next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
