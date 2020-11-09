KQ2 Forecast: A warm and cloudy start to the week

Today is the last day of our warm stretch of weather with highs in the 70s. Today we will top out in the low to mid 70s with a breezy wind from the south. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but showers and thunderstorms will start to develop along a cold front late tonight that will bring us our next chance of rain.

The cold front will push through the area through the overnight hours, causing our temperature to fall through most of the day on Tuesday. Scattered showers will linger through Tuesday morning before gradually coming to an end. Cooler temperatures around average will continue for the rest of the week. Another rain chance will arrive late Friday into Saturday as cool temperatures continue.

