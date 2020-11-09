Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and cloudy start to the week

Today is the last day of our warm stretch of weather with highs in the 70s. Today we will top out in the low to mid 70s with a breezy wind from the south.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today is the last day of our warm stretch of weather with highs in the 70s. Today we will top out in the low to mid 70s with a breezy wind from the south. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but showers and thunderstorms will start to develop along a cold front late tonight that will bring us our next chance of rain.

The cold front will push through the area through the overnight hours, causing our temperature to fall through most of the day on Tuesday. Scattered showers will linger through Tuesday morning before gradually coming to an end. Cooler temperatures around average will continue for the rest of the week. Another rain chance will arrive late Friday into Saturday as cool temperatures continue.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 69°
A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday. The possibility for severe weather cannot be ruled out. Cooler, more seasonable conditions are expeted to return Tuesday through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories