KQ2 Forecast: A warm and dry Saturday on the way

This weekend will be a nice one to stay inside or find a pool because it's going to be a hot and dry weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 90s. With added humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s both days so make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and try not to overdo it outside.

Next week, remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could bring a few clouds to the area but not expecting any rain with the system as it moves to the east of the area. This means that continued dry and hot conditions will persist throughout the week with the potential for even hotter temperatures. Monday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday through the end of the week will feature the same forecast, hot and sunny with temperatures in the 90s all week. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees by the end of next week.

