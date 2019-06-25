KQ2 Forecast: A warm and humid Wednesday

We are waking up on a quiet note this Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for most of the day, before the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms moves in late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures across the area will again warm up into the upper 80's and lower 90's as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.

After that, the weather will become almost Florida-like with warm & humid temperatures as we head into the second half of the work week. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday and into the weekend. The humid air will allow the heat index to make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s, so make sure you stay hydrated and cool.

