KQ2 Forecast: A warm and muggy Wednesday

The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine for Wednesday with highs again in the upper 80's and lower 90's.
It won't be until Thursday before the summer heat breaks when a strong cold front moves through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be on Thursday as well. Some storms could be on the strong side. Something we'll continue to look at over the next several days.
Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
