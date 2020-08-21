Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Mostly sunny skies will continue today as temperatures start to warm up. Today highs will be around average in the upper 80s with a slightly higher humidity.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mostly sunny skies will continue today as temperatures start to warm up. Today highs will be around average in the upper 80s with a slightly higher humidity.

Temperatures will continue to warm up as we move towards the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few light rain showers early Sunday morning, but overall the weekend will be dry.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories