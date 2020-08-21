KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Mostly sunny skies will continue today as temperatures start to warm up. Today highs will be around average in the upper 80s with a slightly higher humidity.
Temperatures will continue to warm up as we move towards the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few light rain showers early Sunday morning, but overall the weekend will be dry.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android