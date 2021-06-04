Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Today will be another warm and sunny day. Temperatures will be above average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine and warm summer-like temperatures will continue this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will also start to rise this weekend. Temperatures look to stay above average next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase early next week.

St. Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
