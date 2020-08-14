KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Overall conditions will remain dry today with lots of sunshine. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will return late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with the heat index feeling like the mid 90s.
Conditions will remain fairly dry throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be at or slightly below average, but will begin to cool starting next week.
Cooler air will move in over the weekend across the region.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android