Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Overall conditions will remain dry today with lots of sunshine. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will return late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with the heat index feeling like the mid 90s.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Overall conditions will remain dry today with lots of sunshine. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will return late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with the heat index feeling like the mid 90s.

Conditions will remain fairly dry throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be at or slightly below average, but will begin to cool starting next week.

Cooler air will move in over the weekend across the region.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
High temperatures and high humidity made it feel very uncomfortable across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s but it will feel like close to 100 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories