KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Temperatures will continue to warm up today well above average into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph.

Temperature will continue to warm through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s close to 90. A slight chance of rain will return Sunday afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Another cold front will move through our area Wednesday, dropping temperatures below average.

