KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Temperatures will continue to warm up today well above average into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperature will continue to warm through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s close to 90. A slight chance of rain will return Sunday afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Another cold front will move through our area Wednesday, dropping temperatures below average.

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
