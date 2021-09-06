Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Labor Day ahead

Warm and sunny conditions will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 8:03 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.

