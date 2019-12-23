Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Monday ahead

Areas of patchy fog still exist this morning, but will clear out by around 10 AM. Today is setting up to be a beautiful day with clear skies and highs in the upper 50s. Some of us may even see a high in the low 60s.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until the weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 22°
