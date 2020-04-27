Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Monday ahead

Some scattered rain showers have developed in the overnight hours but should push out of our area later this morning. Today mostly sunny skies will take over as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will begin to move in tonight as we prepare for a disturbance to move through the area.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Tomorrow our chance for rain will return with the possibility for some thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be on the stronger side at times. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Wednesday due to a cold front dropping highs into the 60s. Temperatures will warm back up for the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s Monday.
