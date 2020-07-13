KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Monday ahead

It will be another pleasant day with lots of sunshine and a slightly lower humidity similar to yesterday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the low 90s.
Warmer temperatures move in tomorrow as humidity builds. We could see a few pop up thunderstorms on Tuesday into Wednesday. Heat continues to build through the end of the week.
