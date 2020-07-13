Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Monday ahead

It will be another pleasant day with lots of sunshine and a slightly lower humidity similar to yesterday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the low 90s.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warmer temperatures move in tomorrow as humidity builds. We could see a few pop up thunderstorms on Tuesday into Wednesday. Heat continues to build through the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
