KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Monday ahead

It will be another pleasant day with lots of sunshine and a slightly lower humidity similar to yesterday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the low 90s.

Warmer temperatures move in tomorrow as humidity builds. We could see a few pop up thunderstorms on Tuesday into Wednesday. Heat continues to build through the end of the week.

