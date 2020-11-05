KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Thursday ahead

Temperatures will be back up in the 70s today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calmer today at around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain above average in the 70s through the rest of the week into the weekend.

Cooler weather will start to move into the area starting next week. Rain chances will start to increase into next week as a cold front approaches the area.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android