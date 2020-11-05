Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Thursday ahead

Temperatures will be back up in the 70s today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calmer today at around 5-10 mph.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will be back up in the 70s today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calmer today at around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain above average in the 70s through the rest of the week into the weekend.

Cooler weather will start to move into the area starting next week. Rain chances will start to increase into next week as a cold front approaches the area.

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
