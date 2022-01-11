Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way for today with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with a breezy wind out of the south. Wind gusts will be up to 30 mph later this afternoon.

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 8:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mild and sunny weather is set to continue throughout most of the work week with highis in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will start to move back into the area on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs back down in the 30s.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 52°
Atchison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 56°
