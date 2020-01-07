Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead

Warm temperatures continue today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday we may see rain transition to some light snow or flurries.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week.
