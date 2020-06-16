Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead

Another warm and sunny day ahead of us with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Most will stay dry and sunny throughout the day but there is a slight chance for a small pop up shower later this afternoon.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Above average temperatures in the 90s will continue for the rest of the week. A better chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms will return for the second half of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.
