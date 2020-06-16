KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead

Another warm and sunny day ahead of us with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Most will stay dry and sunny throughout the day but there is a slight chance for a small pop up shower later this afternoon.

Above average temperatures in the 90s will continue for the rest of the week. A better chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms will return for the second half of the week.

