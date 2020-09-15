Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Tuesday ahead

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today as temperatures climb back into the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the remainder of this week.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will push through on Thursday, cooling temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s for the end of the work week into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be abundant through the first part of the week.
