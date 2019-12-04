Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday

Warm and mostly sunny conditions will continue over northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri over the next few days. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50's for highs today and tomorrow, with a small cool down Friday.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 7:43 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A disturbance will move through south of the area Thursday evening causing the potential for rain, but most of the rain apears to be heading south of I-70. Temperatures will be back up into the mid 50's for Saturday and Sunday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
