KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday

Warm and mostly sunny conditions will continue over northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri over the next few days. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50's for highs today and tomorrow, with a small cool down Friday.
A disturbance will move through south of the area Thursday evening causing the potential for rain, but most of the rain apears to be heading south of I-70. Temperatures will be back up into the mid 50's for Saturday and Sunday.
