KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday ahead

Today will be another warm and sunny day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Today temperatures will climb into the lower 70s as the winds start to pick up from the south. Temperatures on Thursday will stay above average in the upper 60s with the chance of some scattered showers.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


More rain and cooler temperatures move in on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Temperature will drop into the 50s for highs both Friday and Saturday. On Sunday temperatures will start to rebound back around average for this time of year.

Another beautiful day across the area on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60s. Another sunny and warm day on Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and we will see the winds start to pick up out of the south which will help us continue with the above normal high temperatures.
