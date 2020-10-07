KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday ahead

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will stay light and variable throughout the rest of the day.

Quiet and dry conditions look to continue through the rest of the week. Just about everyday this week temperatures will be topping out in the 80s with lots of sunshine. Slightly cooler temperatures look to move into the area starting next week.

