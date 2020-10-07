Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday ahead

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will stay light and variable throughout the rest of the day.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Quiet and dry conditions look to continue through the rest of the week. Just about everyday this week temperatures will be topping out in the 80s with lots of sunshine. Slightly cooler temperatures look to move into the area starting next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
A mild start to your Tuesday but with the sunshine returned to the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the 80's. Wednesday looks to be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
