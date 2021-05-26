Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday ahead

Lots of sunshine on the way for today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry until late tonight after about midnight.

Posted: May 26, 2021 7:45 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Lots of sunshine on the way for today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry until late tonight after about midnight.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area early tomorrow morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threat being damaging winds. Storms will move out of our area late Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry with rain chances returning early next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Lots of sunshine on the way for today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry until late tonight after about midnight. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area early tomorrow morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threat being damaging winds. Storms will move out of our area late Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories