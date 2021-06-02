Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday ahead

Today we will see more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. Most of today will be dry, but we do have the slight chance for an isolated shower later this afternoon.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 7:42 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A few areas of patchy fog have developed across the area again this morning and will slowly dissipate over the next few hours. Today we will see more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. Most of today will be dry, but we do have the slight chance for an isolated shower later this afternoon.

The rest of the work week looks warm and sunny with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Summer like conditions will continue through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
A few areas of patchy fog have developed across the area again this morning and will slowly dissipate over the next few hours. Today we will see more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. Most of today will be dry, but we do have the slight chance for an isolated shower later this afternoon. The rest of the work week looks warm and sunny with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Summer like conditions will continue through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories