KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny day on the way

Very nice and warm weather is on the way beginning today. Temperatures to start the day are in the 30s and 40s so you will need the coat as you head out the door but by afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Should be a very nice day!

On Friday, another warm day is expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be gusty coming from the south at 15-25 mph. Rain is possible Friday night and early Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday appears dry and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 70s.

We'll continue to see warm temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 70s but a cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday bringing rain and cooler temperatures by Monday. Into next week, the weather returns to normal with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies.

