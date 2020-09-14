Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the week

Warm and sunny conditions in store for today with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies and fairly calm winds will continue through the beginning of the week.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm and sunny conditions in store for today with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies and fairly calm winds will continue through the beginning of the week.

Temperatures will stay around average through mid week before another weak cold front moves through. Highs will be back in the upper 70s for the end of the work week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Savannah
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this weekend. The sunshine will be there through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories