Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the week

Sunshine continues today with temperatures above average in the low to mid 60s. Today winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will push through today, cooling temperatures down slightly on Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine continues today with temperatures above average in the low to mid 60s. Today winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will push through today, cooling temperatures down slightly on Tuesday.

Tomorrow highs will be in the 50s, but will quickly start to warm up through the rest of the week. Most of the week will be dry and warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances will start to return this weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for the potential of showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories