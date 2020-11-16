KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the week

Sunshine continues today with temperatures above average in the low to mid 60s. Today winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will push through today, cooling temperatures down slightly on Tuesday.

Tomorrow highs will be in the 50s, but will quickly start to warm up through the rest of the week. Most of the week will be dry and warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances will start to return this weekend.

