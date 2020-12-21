Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the week

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Above average temperatures are in store for today with high in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Today will be a bit breezy at times with wind gusts from the north up to 30 mph. Tomorrow temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the 60s and a breezy wind from the south.

A cold front will head our way Wednesday morning and could bring some light drizzle or flurries through the area. Temperatures will start to cool down for the end of the week with highs in the 20 and 30 by Christmas. Mostly sunny skies will return on Thursday and continue through the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
