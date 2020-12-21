KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny start to the week

Above average temperatures are in store for today with high in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Today will be a bit breezy at times with wind gusts from the north up to 30 mph. Tomorrow temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the 60s and a breezy wind from the south.

A cold front will head our way Wednesday morning and could bring some light drizzle or flurries through the area. Temperatures will start to cool down for the end of the week with highs in the 20 and 30 by Christmas. Mostly sunny skies will return on Thursday and continue through the end of the week.

