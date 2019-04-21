KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Easter Sunday

For Easter Sunday, temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the lower 80s. We will see sunny skies to start before a few clouds move in during the afternoon but it will be a dry day. You will notice the wind as it will be coming from south at 15-25 mph.

There are some low-end rain chances beginning Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 70s for Monday and 60s on Tuesday.

The remaining days of the week will see a return of some very nice weather. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs from the 60s to the upper 70s by next weekend.

