KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Friday ahead

It is going to be another warm and sunny day ahead with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Today will be a little on the windy side with winds out of the south west around 15-30 mph at times.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with lots of sunshine. A slight chance of some light rain will return overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a front passes through the area. This front will bring more seasonable temperatures to the area for next week. Dry and sunny weather will continue for the majority of next week.

A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
