KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Friday ahead

It is going to be another warm and sunny day ahead with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Today will be a little on the windy side with winds out of the south west around 15-30 mph at times.

Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with lots of sunshine. A slight chance of some light rain will return overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a front passes through the area. This front will bring more seasonable temperatures to the area for next week. Dry and sunny weather will continue for the majority of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android