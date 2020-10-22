KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday ahead



** A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM this morning**

**A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 AM to 5 PM today**

Showers and a few thunderstorms pushed through the area late last night, but have exited the area in the overnight hours. This morning we are left with some drizzle and dense fog. Much warmer temperatures are in store for today with highs in the low to mid 80s and a very breezy wind from the south with gusts up to 35 mph. Today we will get to see some sunshine for part of the day before a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns in the evening.

Tonight a cold front will push through the area bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. Rain will quickly exit the area tomorrow morning. Much cooler air will arrive with the cold front dropping temperatures into the 40s through the end of the week into the weekend.

