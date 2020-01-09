KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday ahead



Warm temperatures will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will push through late tonight that will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. We may also have a few pop up showers today but it looks like this rain will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri.

Friday more rain will move into the area while highs will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. As the temperature falls throughout the day we could see the possibility of freezing drizzle, sleet or a rain snow mix as the system moves through the area. A transition to all snow and flurries is possible as temperatures continue to fall into Saturday morning. The weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

