KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday ahead



Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the area bringing some cooler air and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be slightly below average to finish the weeks with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Cooler conditions will continue this weekend as another system moves into the area giving us our next chance for rain.

