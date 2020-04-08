Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday ahead

Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the area bringing some cooler air and gusty winds.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures will be slightly below average to finish the weeks with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Cooler conditions will continue this weekend as another system moves into the area giving us our next chance for rain.

A sunny and warm Tuesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Tuesday afternoon and will remain on Wednesday.
