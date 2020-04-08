Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the area bringing some cooler air and gusty winds.
Temperatures will be slightly below average to finish the weeks with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Cooler conditions will continue this weekend as another system moves into the area giving us our next chance for rain.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday ahead
- Windy and Warm Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A very warm and windy day for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy and warm weekend