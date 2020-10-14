KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday ahead

Warm and windy conditions are in store for today with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. It will also be pretty breezy at times with winds out of the south west at 15-35 mph.

A cold front will push through tonight bringing some much cooler air into the area. Tomorrow highs will only reach the upper 50s with a breezy wind out of the north west. Below average temperatures will continue through the end of the work week. Temperatures will warm back to the lower 70s on Saturday before another cold front pushes through. Temperatures will be back down into the 50s for Sunday into next week.

