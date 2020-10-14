Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday ahead

Warm and windy conditions are in store for today with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. It will also be pretty breezy at times with winds out of the south west at 15-35 mph.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm and windy conditions are in store for today with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. It will also be pretty breezy at times with winds out of the south west at 15-35 mph.

A cold front will push through tonight bringing some much cooler air into the area. Tomorrow highs will only reach the upper 50s with a breezy wind out of the north west. Below average temperatures will continue through the end of the work week. Temperatures will warm back to the lower 70s on Saturday before another cold front pushes through. Temperatures will be back down into the 50s for Sunday into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
A warm front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Tuesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will warm heading into Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories