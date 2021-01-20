KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Wednesday ahead



Today will be another sunny day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. It will be a bit windy at times with wind gusts out of the south up to 30 mph.

Mild temperatures will stick around on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday cooling temperatures down for the end of the week. Highs will be back down in the 30s on Friday through the beginning of the weekend as conditions remain dry. A system will move through the area Sunday into Monday giving the area a chance for rain and possibly some snow.

