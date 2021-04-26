KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy start to the week

Temperatures are very mild out the door this morning with lows in the 60s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with warm and windy conditions. Winds will be gusting up to 40 MPH out of the south pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures in the 80s will stick around on Tuesday as sunshine continues. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the area late Tuesday night and will continue through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with highs slightly above average in the low to mid 70s. Conditions look to stay sunny and dry for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the 80s by the weekend.



