KQ2 Forecast: A warm end to the work week

Temperatures will warm up into the 50's again for highs today. Late this evening, a cold front will move through, dropping temperatures into the 30's for highs tomorrow. There is a slight change of a light shower or flurries as the cold front moves through late this evening into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be cold and mostly dry with a wind from the north. Sunday afternoon into Monday we are still tracking a storm system that could bring the possibility of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will remain on the colder side through the beginning of the work week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android