KQ2 Forecast: A warm end to the work week

Temperatures will warm up into the 50's again for highs today. Late this evening, a cold front will move through, dropping temperatures into the 30's for highs tomorrow. There is a slight change of a light shower or flurries as the cold front moves through late this evening into early Saturday morning.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Saturday will be cold and mostly dry with a wind from the north. Sunday afternoon into Monday we are still tracking a storm system that could bring the possibility of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will remain on the colder side through the beginning of the work week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
A cloudy start to your Thursday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures slowly warmed up into the upper 40 and lower 50's by the afternoon. We will be watching a storm system for the weekend which could bring us a mix of rain and snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
