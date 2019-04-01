KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to April

A clear and cold start to the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 50's and lower 60's across the area.
For the workweek, temperatures return to near where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak disturbance will push through early Tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain.
Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average. By the end of the workweek and into the weekend, dry weather returns with some warmer temperatures. Highs by Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. More rain chances return on Sunday.
