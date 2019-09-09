KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Starting the week with very warm temperatures and the high humidity will continue through much of the week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see similar temperatures and it won't be until Thursday before the heat breaks when a cold front moves through. By the weekend, highs will be back to near average, if not a bit below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

As for rain chances, there are some low-end chances Monday night and Tuesday but the best chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through. The weekend is looking nice.

