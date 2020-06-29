Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Warm and humid conditions continue today with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index in the mid 90s. Today we will have partly cloudy skies with a breezy wind out of the south.﻿

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm conditions continue throughout the rest of the week. Chances for rain start to increase Wednesday night, but things dry back out by the weekend.

Warm conditions continue throughout the rest of the week. Chances for rain start to increase Wednesday night, but things dry back out by the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Disturbances to our south and southwest will begin to influence northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas again Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon into the evening we have a chance for scattered showers/storms. Tuesdays we could also see some isolated to scattered showers. Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.
