KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Warm and humid conditions continue today with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index in the mid 90s. Today we will have partly cloudy skies with a breezy wind out of the south.

Warm conditions continue throughout the rest of the week. Chances for rain start to increase Wednesday night, but things dry back out by the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android